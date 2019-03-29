Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha polls: Three-corner fight among old rivals in Attabira  

It is going to be a fight among  old rivals in the Attabira Assembly constituency.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

An election officer puts indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

BARGARH: It is going to be a fight among old rivals in the Attabira Assembly constituency. While the BJD has fielded sitting MLA and Handlooms Minister Snehangini Chhuria, Congress is banking on former MLA Nihar Ranjan Mahananda and BJP has put up Milan Seth from the seat. Snehangini had fought against Nihar and Milan both in 2014 and 2009 elections. 

The constituency under Bargarh Lok Sabha segment goes to polls in the second phase on April 18. Reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, it was carved out after delimitation ahead of 2009 General Elections. The constituency covers Attabira NAC, Attabira and Bheden blocks in the district. 

The constituency is divided between BJD, BJP and Congress. Voters have been supporting BJD as the State Government has in the past initiated various development works. Strengthening of rural connectivity and drinking water supply projects are two of the important works undertaken under by the Naveen Patnaik Government. 

However, a section of voters, particularly farmers, is supporting the Congress which recently declared the hike in paddy MSP and farm loan waiver while Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s popularity also holds sway over voters here. Political observers said BJD may have an upper hand over rivals if the polling results of Attabira NAC (Notified Area Council) is taken into consideration. Under Snehangini’s leadership, the BJD made a clean sweep and won all the 12 Wards in the polls that was held last year. 

This wasn’t the case in panchayat elections held in February 2017. Then, BJP had won four Zilla Parishad seats while BJD could get three.The contest is going to be three-cornered one as all the three candidates have good connect with locals. Despite holding the minister post, Snehangini is still connected with people at the grassroots and so are Nihar and Milan. Observers added that Snehangini is going to face tough fight from both her rivals this time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bargarh Lok Lok Sabha polls Odisha Assembly elections India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp