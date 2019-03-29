Lok Sabha polls: Three-corner fight among old rivals in Attabira  

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

BARGARH: It is going to be a fight among old rivals in the Attabira Assembly constituency. While the BJD has fielded sitting MLA and Handlooms Minister Snehangini Chhuria, Congress is banking on former MLA Nihar Ranjan Mahananda and BJP has put up Milan Seth from the seat. Snehangini had fought against Nihar and Milan both in 2014 and 2009 elections.

The constituency under Bargarh Lok Sabha segment goes to polls in the second phase on April 18. Reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, it was carved out after delimitation ahead of 2009 General Elections. The constituency covers Attabira NAC, Attabira and Bheden blocks in the district.

The constituency is divided between BJD, BJP and Congress. Voters have been supporting BJD as the State Government has in the past initiated various development works. Strengthening of rural connectivity and drinking water supply projects are two of the important works undertaken under by the Naveen Patnaik Government.

However, a section of voters, particularly farmers, is supporting the Congress which recently declared the hike in paddy MSP and farm loan waiver while Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s popularity also holds sway over voters here. Political observers said BJD may have an upper hand over rivals if the polling results of Attabira NAC (Notified Area Council) is taken into consideration. Under Snehangini’s leadership, the BJD made a clean sweep and won all the 12 Wards in the polls that was held last year.

This wasn’t the case in panchayat elections held in February 2017. Then, BJP had won four Zilla Parishad seats while BJD could get three.The contest is going to be three-cornered one as all the three candidates have good connect with locals. Despite holding the minister post, Snehangini is still connected with people at the grassroots and so are Nihar and Milan. Observers added that Snehangini is going to face tough fight from both her rivals this time.