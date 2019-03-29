Will Kendrapara say ‘Jay Ho’ and re-write history? 

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Stakes have always been high in the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat because of the presence of stalwarts in the poll arena. This time, however, the rivalry between main contestants has reached a notch higher after BJP fielded its national vice-president Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda from the constituency.A two-time MP from Kendrapara, Baijayant has this time changed side, from BJD to BJP, making things difficult for the ruling outfit which has pitted Rajya Sabha Member and popular Odia cinestar Anubhav Mohanty against him.

Victory margin of Baijayant from the seat in the last two elections was huge. He had polled more than six lakh votes (52.72 per cent) in 2014 elections. Now the question arises: Can Baijayant repeat his performance in the last two elections after he joined the saffron outfit? 

Baijayant will make history if he wins from the constituency for the third consecutive time by defeating his BJD rival. The electoral battle in the constituency will also decide whether Baijayant’s impressive wins from Kendrapara in the last two polls was due to his personal charisma or because of the anti-Congress and pro-Janata nature of the constituency.

Kendrapara too will make a history if Baijayant wins this time on a BJP ticket. The BJP has a marginal presence in the Lok Sabha constituency and its candidate in 2014 elections Bisnu Prasad Das had polled 1,18,707 (10.4 per cent) of votes. In 2009 polls, the BJP candidate had also got less than one lakh votes. Though the BJP saw a significant jump in its vote share from 18 per cent in 2014 Assembly polls to 33 per cent in the 2017 rural polls, it does not really have a large support base in the constituency.

Kendrapara has always remained an anti-Congress bastion with veteran leader Nityananda Kanungo of the grand old party winning it only once in 1952. Socialist leader Surendranath Dwibedy won three consecutive elections from the seat on a Praja Socialist Party ticket. Thereafter, different parties belonging to Janata Parivar won from the constituency. Former chief minister Biju Patnaik won thrice from Kendrapara, contesting twice as a Janata Party candidate and once as a Bharatiya Lok Dal candidate.Former Speaker of Lok Sabha Rabi Ray represented the constituency twice in 1989 and 1991 while former Union minister Srikant Jena won from the seat in 1996 elections.

