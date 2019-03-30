Home States Odisha

A sea of saffron supporters in PM Modi's Odisha rally

Since early Friday morning, lakhs of people started gathering at Banko Bija ground in Jeypore where Modi addressed the public gathering.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:29 AM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Peripheral villages of Jeypore town wore a deserted look as people of all age groups thronged the venue to have a glimpse of their Prime Minister. 

Braving the scorching heat, people walked down for nearly two km to the venue as the vehicular traffic was closed. Although there was no shade at the venue, people sat down under the sun for nearly four hours to hear Modi. 

“This is by far the biggest gathering of people I have seen, bigger than Rath Yatra or Dussehra crowd,’ said Krushna Sarkar, who came down from Malkangiri district.

Despite traffic arrangements, police personnel found it difficult to handle the large crowd. Traffic snarls were reported in five km radius of Banko Bija ground.

Unofficial sources said over two lakh people attended the event.

