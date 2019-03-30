Home States Odisha

Odisha elections: BJP may find it tough to retain Brajrajnagar segment this time

Retaining the Brajrajnagar Assembly seat will not be a cakewalk for BJP this time. 

Published: 30th March 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Phanindra Pradhan/Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Retaining the Brajrajnagar Assembly seat will not be a cakewalk for BJP this time. 
Incumbent BJP MLA Radharani Panda is going to face a tough fight from BJD’s three-time legislator from Jharsuguda Kishore Kumar Mohanty.

During her five-year stint as MLA, Radharani failed in maintaining connections with the constituents nor was any visible development work done in the constituency.

Kishore, the Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), was defeated in Jharsuguda twice in a row by his arch-rival and former working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Naba Kishore Das by margins of 11,563 votes and 22,516 votes in 2014 and 2009 elections respectively. The former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly had bagged the Jharsuguda seat in 1990, 2000 and 2004.

After Naba quit Congress and subsequently got BJD ticket for Jharsuguda seat, Kishore was made the ruling party nominee for Brajrajnagar. As Naba will be lending his support to his party colleague now, Kishore holds an edge over his rivals.

On the other hand, Congress has left the seat for CPI after failing to get a suitable candidate for the seat. Former minister Kishore Chandra Patel, who fought the 2014 polls as a Congress candidate from the seat, was reluctant to contest the election this time due to ill health.

The CPI has fielded trade union leader Ramesh Tripathy from Brajrajnagar, which was once a bastion of the Left party. Veteran CPI leader late Prasanna Kumar Panda was a six-time MLA from the seat.

In 2014 polls, Radharani had won the seat by defeating BJD’s Anup Kumar Sai by a margin of 6,790 votes.

While Radharani got 50,736 votes, Anup managed to get 43, 946 votes. Patel of Congress got 38,175 votes while Gajanan Sahu of CPI managed secure 6,436 votes. 

Political observers believe that Brajrajnagar is going to witness a direct fight between BJP and BJD candidates. Failure of Radharani to connect herself with people at the grassroots is a major drawback for her and it will be a herculean task for the MLA to retain the seat, they added.  

Brajrajnagar seat, which comes under Bargarh Parliamentary constituency, covers Brajrajnagar and Belpahar Municipalities, Lakhanpur block and parts of Jharsuguda block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp