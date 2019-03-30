Odisha elections: BJP may find it tough to retain Brajrajnagar segment this time

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Retaining the Brajrajnagar Assembly seat will not be a cakewalk for BJP this time.

Incumbent BJP MLA Radharani Panda is going to face a tough fight from BJD’s three-time legislator from Jharsuguda Kishore Kumar Mohanty.

During her five-year stint as MLA, Radharani failed in maintaining connections with the constituents nor was any visible development work done in the constituency.

Kishore, the Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), was defeated in Jharsuguda twice in a row by his arch-rival and former working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Naba Kishore Das by margins of 11,563 votes and 22,516 votes in 2014 and 2009 elections respectively. The former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly had bagged the Jharsuguda seat in 1990, 2000 and 2004.

After Naba quit Congress and subsequently got BJD ticket for Jharsuguda seat, Kishore was made the ruling party nominee for Brajrajnagar. As Naba will be lending his support to his party colleague now, Kishore holds an edge over his rivals.

On the other hand, Congress has left the seat for CPI after failing to get a suitable candidate for the seat. Former minister Kishore Chandra Patel, who fought the 2014 polls as a Congress candidate from the seat, was reluctant to contest the election this time due to ill health.

The CPI has fielded trade union leader Ramesh Tripathy from Brajrajnagar, which was once a bastion of the Left party. Veteran CPI leader late Prasanna Kumar Panda was a six-time MLA from the seat.

In 2014 polls, Radharani had won the seat by defeating BJD’s Anup Kumar Sai by a margin of 6,790 votes.

While Radharani got 50,736 votes, Anup managed to get 43, 946 votes. Patel of Congress got 38,175 votes while Gajanan Sahu of CPI managed secure 6,436 votes.

Political observers believe that Brajrajnagar is going to witness a direct fight between BJP and BJD candidates. Failure of Radharani to connect herself with people at the grassroots is a major drawback for her and it will be a herculean task for the MLA to retain the seat, they added.

Brajrajnagar seat, which comes under Bargarh Parliamentary constituency, covers Brajrajnagar and Belpahar Municipalities, Lakhanpur block and parts of Jharsuguda block.