Bridge course on community health

Published: 30th March 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The long-standing problem of shortage of doctors may soon be resolved as Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be setting up a community programme study centre in Sambalpur. IGNOU will provide bridge course of six months in community health for AYUSH doctors at this centre.  On completion of the course, they will be appointed as health officers in community health centres in Sambalpur and nearby areas.

There will also be a course on nurse training. While shortage of health officials has been a persistent problem in the region, those undergoing training under this course can assist the medical staff.  At present, there are five such community programme centres at Sundargarh, Koraput, Kandhamal, Baripada and Bhubaneswar.

The centre will be set up in the District Headquarters Hospital. The course will begin by July this year. A representative of Jhpiego India had surveyed the hospital to ascertain the availability of facilities for starting the course. 

