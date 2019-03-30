Home States Odisha

Budhi Thakurani Yatra begins

 The month-long biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani began here on Friday amid pomp and gaiety. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The month-long biennial festival of Goddess Budhi Thakurani began here on Friday amid pomp and gaiety. A sea of devotees thronged Bada Bazaar in Silk City to participate in the festival of the deity, popularly known as Thakurani Yatra. As per tradition, the Goddess will stay in a temporary abode near her parental house in Desibehera street. The idol of the Goddess would be taken out in a procession to different streets to facilitate residents worship Her at their own doorsteps.

As per rituals, a holy pole was set up near the temporary abode. The organiser of the yatra Durga Prasad Desibehera and his wife reached the main temple on Friday to invite the Goddess to the temporary abode. The yatra started late on Friday after completion of all rituals. He brought a flower, considered as a mark of permission of the Goddess, and placed it on a ghatam (idol) along with eight other ghatams at the temporary abode kicking off the yatra.

After two days, these ghatams will be carried by women to be moved around various streets of the city in a procession. Adding to the devotional atmosphere, devotees are dressed up as mythological characters from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana besides ‘asura’ kings. They move around the city on foot, bicycles, rickshaws and even motorcycles. In most cases, children below five years dress up as these characters. 

According to historians, the festival has a history of more than two centuries. The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in the city in 1779 when the Dera (weaver) community of the city and their cult head Desibehera played a major role. The Dera community is originally from Andhra Pradesh and king of Mahuri kingdom Narendra Dev had got them settled in Berhampur. The king was impressed by their weaving skills on silk and later, Berhampur became famous for its silk patta saree and is named as Silk City.

