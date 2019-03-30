East Coast Railway gears up manpower and machinery to cope with summer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway has geared up its manpower and machinery to cope with the hot and humid weather conditions, both in train and railway stations, with an aim to facilitate a comfortable trip in the State this summer.

Among the slew of measures taken, special emphasis has been given to the introduction of hot weather patrolling when the rail temperature goes beyond the specified limit.

“Trackmen will remain alert and use rail thermometer to access the situation at the earliest and keep vigil on expansion and contraction of tracks. Preventive measures have been taken to avoid cases of hot engine of diesel locomotives,” said a railway spokesperson.

The ECoR safety department has also advised railway personnel to maintain strict vigil on track maintenance and ensure proper ballast profile along with full complement fittings to avoid rail buckling.

Regular checking of electrical fittings in coaches and prevention of fire in luggage vans, pantry cars and passenger coaches apart from the stations, coaching depots and other railway properties will also be carried out, he added.

Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair divisions have been asked to ensure maximum state of alertness throughout the season. Apart from this, adequate fire-fighting equipment will be provided at stations, sensitive locations and in trains and the officials will stay in close liasioning with State fire brigades for quick availability on call in case of any fire incident. Steps have also been taken to minimise delays of trains.

Along with facilities for cold drinking water at most of the stations and some selective trains, steps have been taken for providing overhead cover at platforms which were either left open or damaged.

While the ECoR already has a well laid-down procedure regarding operation of trains during hot weather condition and to check safety measures, the spokesperson said, all divisions have been advised to ensure proper functioning of water distribution outlets.

11 pairs of summer specials

At least 11 pairs of summer special trains will ply through ECoR jurisdiction to clear additional rush of passengers during the season.These trains are Puri-Santragachhi (Howrah)-Puri Special, Puri-Habibganj-Puri Special, Sambalpur -Shalimar-Sambalpur Special, Raigarh-Sambalpur-Raigarh Special, Sambalpur-Banaswadi-Sambalpur Special, Puduchery-Santragachhi-Puducherry Special, Chennai-Santragachhi-Chennai Special, Kacheguda-Tata-Kacheguda Special, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special and Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda/Tirupati Special.

Besides a number of special trains from other zones which will also create additional berths for local passengers, important regular trains have been planned to be augmented with additional coaches during the period.