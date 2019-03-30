Home States Odisha

Ex-MLA Ramachandra Behera murder: Five held murder weapon seized

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Keonjhar Police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of former MLA candidate Ramachandra Behera, who was supposed to join the ruling BJD. Police also seized the weapon used in the crime. 

Former chairman of Anandpur block and Independent MLA candidate in the 2014 Assembly election from Ghasipura Ramachandra Behera was hacked to death by a group of miscreants at Dhakotha village on Monday night.

Police said Behera was murdered over past enmity with another family in the area.

“Behera was murdered for having over two-decade-old rivalry with Prusty family in the area. He was supposed to join BJD and Prusty family members thought that if he joins the party, then he will become a threat to them,” Keonjhar SP Jai Narayan Pankaj said.

Police have also seized three motorcycles used in the crime.

A critically injured Behera was rushed to Anandpur hospital.

He died on the way while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. 

