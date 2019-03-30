Kendu leaf workers to launch stir from April 2 in Odisha  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Thousands of seasonal workers and binding labourers under the banner of Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) will stage a demonstration across the State from April 2 protesting improper salary fixation and non-payment of scholarship to their children.

OKKS president Bijay Mohanty said on Friday the salary of seasonal workers and binding labourers should be hiked between 40 per cent and 65 per cent as per their designation. But the State Government has hiked their salary by a meagre 10 per cent to 19 per cent, he said.

The improper hike in salary has caused widespread resentment among the seasonal workers and binding labourers. Altogether, there are 18,200 seasonal workers and 20,000 binding labourers in 19 kendu leaf divisions of the State, he added.

Mohanty said the executive committee meeting of the OKKS was convened here on Friday and it was decided that all seasonal workers and binding labourers will wear black badges from April 2.

They will gherao all the 19 offices of Divisional Forest Officer (Kendu Leaf) in the State on any day between April 5 and 8 over their demands, he said. Mohanty said the children of kendu leaf pluckers, binding labourers and seasonal workers have not received a scholarship from the Kendu Leaf Pluckers and Binding Labourers Welfare Trust Fund or Seasonal Staff Welfare Trust Fund meant for them during 2018-19 fiscal.

Earlier, the Government had directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Kendu Leaf) to provide a scholarship to the children of kendu leaf pluckers, binding labourers and seasonal workers from the welfare funds. But all the 19 Divisional Forest Officers (Kendu Leaf) have failed to release the scholarship amount due to non-allocation of funds, he rued.

At least 60,000 students belonging to the families of this community have been affected due to non-allocation of funds. The scholarship for higher education of these students after matriculation is provided from the Welfare Trust Fund. The amount varies from `7,000 to `35,000 per annum, he said.

Moreover, the meeting of Kendu Leaf Development Board (KLDB) should be convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister every year. However, no KLDB meeting was held this year, he added.