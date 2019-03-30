Home States Odisha

MHA to send choppers for election duty on Odisha Police request 

Sources said polling parties have requested Odisha Police to provide helicopters to drop them near some booths in Nuapada and Malkangiri districts.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accepted the requisition for three helicopters made by Odisha Police and the choppers are expected to arrive in the first week of April. Odisha Police had demanded three helicopters in the State for the General Elections.

“We had requested for three helicopters and it has been accepted by MHA. However, they are yet to confirm how many choppers will be provided to us,” a senior police officer told The Express.

DGP Dr RP Sharma on Friday asked the SPs of the LWE-affected districts to place their requirement of helicopter and satellite phone sets before ADG (Operations).  

The Ministry has already provided 122 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to Odisha to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

State Police has initiated several enforcement activities ahead of polls. “From the date of announcement of elections and till March 29, over 40 lakh illegal cash has been seized from various places of the State like Rourkela, Rayagada, Berhampur and others,” a senior police officer said.

DGP has asked SPs of LWE-affected districts to make preparations for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

