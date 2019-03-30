Home States Odisha

NAAC A+ for GIET

Published: 30th March 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology (GIET) at Baniatangi on the outskirts of the city  has received Grade A+ accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The accreditation was given to GIET after the NAAC team, comprising three experts, visited the campus on March 23 and 24 and made a comprehensive evaluation of academic programmes, teaching learning and other curricular, co-curricular and extension activities, research work, best practices and infrastructure facilities of the institute.

During the visit, the peer team also interacted with various stakeholders of the institute such as management, head of the departments, faculty members, staff members, principal, alumni, students and parents.

“Achieving one of the highest grading at National-level accreditation by NAAC has strengthened GIET’s aspiration to be a national leader in imparting Engineering Education”, said Chairman of the College, Satya Prakash Panda.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Vice-Chairman of the institute Prof JP Mishra emphasised on pursuing best practices for quality academic, research and skill training to create best technocrats.
College Principal Mohan Panda expressed thankfulness to students, parents and other stakeholders for the accreditation to GIET.

