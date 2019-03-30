Home States Odisha

Odisha assembly elections: ‘Ghost’ village Saru awaits its voters

At the first glimpse, Saru village under Hinjili  Assembly segment, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home constituency, appears a ghost village.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Locked houses in Saru village in Ganjam district. I Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

The roads and lanes are deserted and the majority of houses locked with signs of human activity few and far between. But it is no surprise, for a majority of the inhabitants of the village with over 1000 households are non-residents, having migrated to other states for work.

As the area goes to polls in the second phase on April 18, there is little chance of the natives to return and cast their ballot here.

The seat under Aska Lok Sabha constituency will witness the big fight between BJD  supremo Naveen Patnaik, Congress’ Sambhunath Panigrahi and BJP’s Pitambar Acharya this time.

The story is the same in other villages under Aska, Bhanjanagar, Jaganathprasad,  Kabisuryanagar, Belaguntha, Khallikote and Seragad blocks that come under the  Parliamentary constituency. Over six lakh people from these blocks under Ganjam district migrate to different places like Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Surat and New Delhi for work every year. Most of these workers have ancestral houses in their village but have settled in the other States and very few turn up to vote. 

Interestingly, migration and lack of employment opportunities figure top in the campaign agenda of Opposition parties every election. Even in the last General Elections, both BJP and  BJD had accused each other for doing little to curb migration.

In 2014, the Orissa High Court had directed the State Government to take measures to ensure that none of the migrants are deprived of their voting rights. A year later, the Labour  Welfare Department decided to identify migrant labourers at panchayat level but no work has been done so far. Currently, the district administration does not have information on people who have migrated. 

Syamaghana Dakua of Saru village complained that the BJD Government had implemented development projects and schemes in his village but only the ruling party supporters are benefitting from the schemes. Further, there are no employment opportunities. 

“The benefits are mostly for BJD supporters. I can also avail these benefits but my conscience urges me to work,” said Dakua, who spent more than a decade working in a diamond cutting unit in Mumbai. 

He added that people of Ganjam are known for their hard work and in the absence of jobs, are forced to migrate to other places. Blaming the Government machinery for implementation of schemes for ‘cheap publicity’, he said the money used for publicity can be diverted towards the development of irrigation and industries in the area. 

