Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP campaign committee head Damodar Rout's son to fight father’s party in his turf

However, there will be no father-son fight in the Assembly polls as Dama has been fielded by BJP from Ersama-Balikuda seat.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sambit Routray, son of former BJD minister and now convenor of Odisha BJP campaign committee Damodar Rout, has been announced as the ruling party’s candidate for Paradip Assembly constituency.

Dama is the Sitting MLA of Paradip and has won from the seat for two consecutive times.

However, there will be no father-son fight in the Assembly polls as Dama has been fielded by BJP from Ersama-Balikuda seat. The former minister represented Ersama five times from 1977 before he shifted to Paradip in 2009 elections following the reorganisation of Assembly constituencies.

In the fresh list announced by BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty and his Sports and Youth Affairs counterpart Chandrasarathi Behera have been renominated from Puri and Barabati-Cuttack seats respectively. Government chief whip in the Assembly Amar Prasad Satpathy has also been repeated from Badachana Assembly constituency. Besides, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debasis Samantray has been also been renominated.

However, the party has denied tickets to six sitting MLAs - Bhagirathi Badjena (Jatni), Ramesh Patua (Rengali), Mangal Singh Mudi (Jashipur), Bhadav Hansda (Saraskana), Ganeswar Patra (Badasahi) and Jugal Kishore Patnaik (Bhadrak). As Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick has been fielded as the BJD candidate from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency, her seat has gone to Bishnu Das, a former minister.

While Dhruba Charan Sahoo will fight the polls from Rajnagar seat, BJD has fielded Parsuram Dhada (Soro), Sanjeev Mallick (Bhadrak), Brundaban Das (Badasahi), Aswini Patra (Jaleswar), Jiban Pradeep Dash (Balasore), Srinath Soren (Udala), Amar Singh Tudu (Saraskana), Sudam Marandi (Bangriposi), Golekh Bihari Nayak (Jasipur), Reena Tanty (Rengali) and Bibhuti Balabantaray (Jatni).BJD has so far announced candidates for 119 seats out of 147 Assembly segments in the State. The ruling party is yet to announce names of candidates for three Lok Sabha seats - Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp