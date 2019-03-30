Odisha BJP campaign committee head Damodar Rout's son to fight father’s party in his turf

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sambit Routray, son of former BJD minister and now convenor of Odisha BJP campaign committee Damodar Rout, has been announced as the ruling party’s candidate for Paradip Assembly constituency.

Dama is the Sitting MLA of Paradip and has won from the seat for two consecutive times.

However, there will be no father-son fight in the Assembly polls as Dama has been fielded by BJP from Ersama-Balikuda seat. The former minister represented Ersama five times from 1977 before he shifted to Paradip in 2009 elections following the reorganisation of Assembly constituencies.

In the fresh list announced by BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty and his Sports and Youth Affairs counterpart Chandrasarathi Behera have been renominated from Puri and Barabati-Cuttack seats respectively. Government chief whip in the Assembly Amar Prasad Satpathy has also been repeated from Badachana Assembly constituency. Besides, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debasis Samantray has been also been renominated.

However, the party has denied tickets to six sitting MLAs - Bhagirathi Badjena (Jatni), Ramesh Patua (Rengali), Mangal Singh Mudi (Jashipur), Bhadav Hansda (Saraskana), Ganeswar Patra (Badasahi) and Jugal Kishore Patnaik (Bhadrak). As Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick has been fielded as the BJD candidate from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency, her seat has gone to Bishnu Das, a former minister.

While Dhruba Charan Sahoo will fight the polls from Rajnagar seat, BJD has fielded Parsuram Dhada (Soro), Sanjeev Mallick (Bhadrak), Brundaban Das (Badasahi), Aswini Patra (Jaleswar), Jiban Pradeep Dash (Balasore), Srinath Soren (Udala), Amar Singh Tudu (Saraskana), Sudam Marandi (Bangriposi), Golekh Bihari Nayak (Jasipur), Reena Tanty (Rengali) and Bibhuti Balabantaray (Jatni).BJD has so far announced candidates for 119 seats out of 147 Assembly segments in the State. The ruling party is yet to announce names of candidates for three Lok Sabha seats - Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.