Home States Odisha

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer seeks clarity on Navin government's KALIA scheme

Permission was also solicited to allow disbursement of kharif assistance to 2.5 lakh small/marginal farmers and five lakh landless agricultural households from April 1.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching KALIA in Puri this January. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha Surendra Kumar on Friday said additional information has been sought from the State Government to take a decision on disbursement of financial assistance under KALIA scheme.

In a statement, the CEO said additional information/clarification on the scheme and list of beneficiaries has been sought from the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department after the Government sent a proposal in this regard.

“The information is still awaited. Further appropriate action would be taken upon receipt of required information,” Kumar said.

The political climate has been charged up after BJD accused the CEO of bias for not granting permission for disbursement of financial assistance under KALIA scheme.

The ruling party had alleged that while the State Government’s direct transfer benefit scheme for agricultural sector was not allowed to be implemented due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), no such restrictions were put on the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan).

Kumar clarified that as per rules, all proposals of the State Government during the period when MCC is in force have to be routed through the screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

On March 23, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department submitted a proposal directly to the CEO seeking permission for grant of financial benefits to 5.64 lakh beneficiaries under KALIA scheme who could not be covered before the poll code came into force.

Permission was also solicited to allow disbursement of Kharif assistance to 2.5 lakh small/marginal farmers and five lakh landless agricultural households from April 1.

It was further stated that the administrative and financial sanctions have been obtained and farmers data collected and published at panchayats offices before the enforcement of MCC. However, the proposal was not submitted through the screening committee.

“There were certain information which needed further clarity in order to form any opinion and process the proposal. Accordingly, the proposal was returned to the State Government with regret,” the CEO said.

However, the State Government has once again furnished a proposal of KALIA scheme through the screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Additional clarification on the proposal is needed and it has been sought, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp