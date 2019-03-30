Odisha Chief Electoral Officer seeks clarity on Navin government's KALIA scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Odisha Surendra Kumar on Friday said additional information has been sought from the State Government to take a decision on disbursement of financial assistance under KALIA scheme.

In a statement, the CEO said additional information/clarification on the scheme and list of beneficiaries has been sought from the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department after the Government sent a proposal in this regard.

“The information is still awaited. Further appropriate action would be taken upon receipt of required information,” Kumar said.

The political climate has been charged up after BJD accused the CEO of bias for not granting permission for disbursement of financial assistance under KALIA scheme.

The ruling party had alleged that while the State Government’s direct transfer benefit scheme for agricultural sector was not allowed to be implemented due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), no such restrictions were put on the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan).

Kumar clarified that as per rules, all proposals of the State Government during the period when MCC is in force have to be routed through the screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

On March 23, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department submitted a proposal directly to the CEO seeking permission for grant of financial benefits to 5.64 lakh beneficiaries under KALIA scheme who could not be covered before the poll code came into force.

Permission was also solicited to allow disbursement of Kharif assistance to 2.5 lakh small/marginal farmers and five lakh landless agricultural households from April 1.

It was further stated that the administrative and financial sanctions have been obtained and farmers data collected and published at panchayats offices before the enforcement of MCC. However, the proposal was not submitted through the screening committee.

“There were certain information which needed further clarity in order to form any opinion and process the proposal. Accordingly, the proposal was returned to the State Government with regret,” the CEO said.

However, the State Government has once again furnished a proposal of KALIA scheme through the screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Additional clarification on the proposal is needed and it has been sought, he added.