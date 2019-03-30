Odisha Congress names for seven Lok Sabha, 20 assembly seats out

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress, which announced candidates for seven Lok Sabha and 20 Assembly seats on Friday, has fielded Navajyoti Patnaik, son of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

Veteran leader KP Singhdeo has been nominated from Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency. Singhdeo of the Dhenkanal royal family has won from the seat six times in the past.

He made his Lok Sabha debut from the constituency in 1967 on a Swatantra Party ticket. He had last unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Dhenkanal in 2004 elections against Tathagat Satpathy of BJD.

Besides, chief of Congress media cell Satya Prakash Nayak will take on BJD’s Pinaki Mishra and Sambit Patra of BJP in Puri Lok Sabha seat. The party has repeated Dharanidhar Nayak from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. Nayak, who had unsuccessfully contested from the constituency in 2014 elections, had polled 3,92,466 votes.

Congress has changed candidates for Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats.

The party has fielded Fakir Mohan Nayak (Keonjhar), Madhumita Sethi (Bhadrak) and Pratima Mallick (Jagatsinghpur). Bibhu Prasad Tarai, who was the Congress candidate from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 polls, has been fielded as the party’s nominee from Tirtol Assembly segment.

Congress had earlier announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats. Sources said the party will announce candidates for the remaining six seats soon.

Besides Tarai, candidates for 20 Assembly seats announced by the party include former minister Sarat Rout from Sukinda. Congress candidates from other seats are Mohan Hembram (Telkoi), Gopeswar Naik (Patana), Mahendra Naik (Jashipur), Benudhar Mohapatra (Udala), Dasaratha Singh (Baripada), Satyasiba Das (Bhograi), Bijan Nayak (Basta), Pratap Sethi (Remuna), Ashok Kumar Das (Basudevpur), Bidyadhar Jena (Dhamnagar), Manoranjan Das (Binjharpur), Umesh Jena (Bari), Jasaswini Rout (Parjanga), Mamata Bhoi (Niali), Debendra Kumar Sahoo (Mahanga), Jayanta Mohanty (Patkura), Auro Prasad Mishra (Puri) and Manoj Kumar Sahoo (Nayagarh).