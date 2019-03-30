Odisha election: BJP ticket in pocket, Bhagirathi Sethi joins BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a jolt to BJP, party’s candidate for Anandpur Assembly constituency Bhagirathi Sethi resigned on Friday and returned to the BJD along with his supporters at the Naveen Nivas here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

BJD is yet to announce its candidate for Anandpur Assembly constituency which will go to polls in the third phase on April 23.

This happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing an election rally at Jeypore where several prominent BJP leaders including Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice-president Baijayant Panda and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra, who returned to the saffron party on Thursday, were present.

Welcoming Sethi to the BJD fold again, Naveen said, “I am glad that Bhagirathi Sethi has returned to the BJD. His rejoining will strengthen the party.” Sethi had resigned from the BJD in 2014 after he was denied ticket and joined BJP.

He had won the seat in 2009 elections on a BJD ticket. Stating that he decided to quit BJP due to infighting, Sethi said, “I was feeling suffocated. As a member of Biju Parivar, this is my homecoming.”

Several senior leaders including Rajya Sabha member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani, former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and secretary general of Biju Shramik Samukhya Subas Singh were present.