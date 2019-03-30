Home States Odisha

PM Modi’s culture connect strikes a chord with his Odisha audience

On the occasion, he spoke about agriculture activist Kamala Pujari and her innovative approach towards preserving indigenous seeds of different crops and organic farming.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

People cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper lands at Banko Bija ground in Jeypore and women greet Modi on the stage during the public meeting. | PTI/PARESH RATH

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE:  In his trademark style, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 40 minute-long speech by uttering ‘Jai Jagannath’ and followed it up by asking the crowd, ‘Apana Mane Bhala Achanti Ta?’ The audience responded with a loud cheer.​

Prior to that, he garlanded the statue of tribal martyr Saheed Laxman Nayak and lauded the sacrifices of Papadahandi martyrs Radhakrushna Biswasray (better known as Gandhi of Koraput) and Radhamohan Sahoo of Jeypore.

On the occasion, he spoke about agriculture activist Kamala Pujari and her innovative approach towards preserving indigenous seeds of different crops and organic farming. Pujari also felicitated Modi will a locally woven bamboo umbrella and the Prime Minister sought her blessings for the General Elections. 

Modi also wished locals and expressed happiness over the ongoing tribal festival of Chaiti. He paid respects to principal deities of the locals, Goddess Agni Gangamma, Lord Gupteswar and Lord Jagannath of Sabara Srikhetra. 

