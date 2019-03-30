Home States Odisha

PM Modi’s poll call: Oust scam-ridden BJD government from Odisha

The Prime Minister lashed out at the ruling dispensation for its poor record in safeguarding the interests of the poor, women and farming community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by seed preserver Kamala Pujari, who was recently conferred Padma Shri, during “Vijay Sankalp Samavesh” in Jeypore on Friday. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a frontal attack on the Naveen Patnaik Government in the State for its all-round failure, corruption at all levels including the chit fund and mining scams and growing atrocities against women and called upon people to vote for BJP for a transformation.

Launching the BJP campaign in Odisha from the constituency which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11, Modi asked people to punish the BJD Government which despite remaining in power for the last two decades has failed to pull the State out of poverty. In a sharp departure from earlier rallies in Odisha, the Prime Minister also targeted the State Government for its failure to tackle Naxal problem effectively.

“Can a Government which is embroiled in chit fund scam, looted invaluable resources of tribals, failed to give safety and justice to women, develop Odisha,” he asked and called upon people to vote for BJP and see the transformation.

He urged the voters to bring the BJP Government both at the Centre and in Odisha, saying a “double-engine” Government can only usher in all-round development.

“I want to ask, should you not punish this Government? Do you not deserve a change for a better Odisha,” Modi said and referred to the involvement of BJD leaders in chit fund and other scams. “But Chowkidar Sajag Achhi (Chowkidar is watching),” he said.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the ruling dispensation for its poor record in safeguarding the interests of the poor, women and farming community. He was critical of the State Government’s refusal to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health initiative. 

Modi, who began his speech in Odia to strike an emotional chord with the people, said the State Government has not been ‘cooperative’ with the Centre, as a result of which the poor are being deprived of benefits of several welfare schemes. 

“This is an insensitive Government. Had it been thinking about the welfare of its people, it would have implemented the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and the PM- KISSAN scheme,” Modi said, alleging that State Government “chose political interests over development”.

He also pointed out that the State has about Rs 6,500 crore in District Mineral Foundation, of which it could spend only Rs 1,000 crore. The remaining funds are lying in the Government coffers, he stated.

Modi also tried to woo the voters by highlighting recent developments in the railway in the zone. He said a new railway division will be headquartered at Rayagada and train line will be extended upto Malkangiri.

Earlier in a twitter post in Odia, Modi said the ruling BJD has failed to meet the aspirations of the people while the Congress was unable to emerge as a credible opposition.

“Odisha deserves a good Government and the BJP will provide it,” he said in the tweet.

On April 2, Modi is scheduled to address another election meeting in Kalahandi which will also go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Simultaneous polling will be held in Odisha for 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

