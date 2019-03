By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The BJP held the PM’s meeting at Banko Bija ground, spread over 100 acres of land, where the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik addressed their public gatherings earlier this year.

The venue was decorated with BJP flags, saffron coloured banners and life-size cutouts of Modi.

The venue provided a glimpse of three most important political leaders of the country to people of Jeypore town and peripheral villages of Gaganapur, Ekamba, Umuri, Phulbad.