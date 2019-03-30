Home States Odisha

Two die, one hurt in acciden ton Katikata-Jaipur road near Barakolia

Two persons died and another sustained injuries in an accident on Katikata-Jaipur road near Barakolia under Nemalo police limits on Thursday night.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:35 AM

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

The deceased are Jyoti Ranjan Das (26) and Dillip Das (30) of Dailo under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur. A seriously injured Srikant Das has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The artistes were returning home on two motorcycles after performing Laudi dance at Tarat when a dumper, reportedly on its way to lift sand from Chitroptala river, mowed them down. Two of them died on the spot. Soon after, the dumper driver fled from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle.

After the incident, tension ran high as irate locals torched three dumpers and blocked the road by staging demonstration demanding ban on plying of Hywa trucks and dumpers on the road for sand lifting. 

