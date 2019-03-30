Unkept promises of MLA: Payback time for Odisha villagers

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Jiani village under Kuliana block are not new to unfulfilled promises made by politicians during elections. But this election, they appear in no mood to take things lying down.

The people of the village under Bangiriposi Assembly segment have resolved to take their MLA and other candidates to task when they visit for campaigning. Despite promises of fulfilling their dire need of a motorable road, safe drinking water and a bridge to improve connectivity, year after year, nothing has been done.

The village, with a population of around 800, is dominated by SC and ST communities. Owing to lack of a motorable road, slings and cots are the only options for the villagers to carry patients for a distance of three km till NH-18, from where Ambulance can be accessed. One of the hamlets, Khadia Sahi is separated from another Santhal Sahi by Gadubhanga river.

The villagers have been demanding a bridge over the river but no steps have been taken in this regard. After a picture of a patient being carried by the villagers to a hospital went viral on social media a couple of years back, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau of North Orissa University and Baripada College had adopted Khadia Sahi. They found that a lack of connectivity and access to safe drinking water was a major problem.

A tube well in Sethi Sahi and another in Naik Sahi do not serve the purpose as they emanate contaminated water. A single solar water supply project is not enough to meet the needs of the villagers who are yet to get pipe water connection. The residents depend on Gadubhanga river and a private tube well near the village to meet their daily needs.

The villagers have decided not to boycott the polls but are vocal about registering their protest through the ballot.

“We have no faith on MLA Sudam Marandi who has failed to fulfil the promises. The villagers are seeking a change,” said Santanu Naik, a resident.

Expressing disappointment, they alleged that the legislator had visited the area a couple of days before voting during 2014 elections and has not been seen since. BJD’s Marandi had defeated Purusottam Naik of BJP in 2014. In the 2009 polls, Sudam then a JMM candidate was defeated by Sarojini Hembram of BJD.