Home States Odisha

Unkept promises of MLA: Payback time for Odisha villagers

  Residents of Jiani village under Kuliana block are not new to unfulfilled promises made by politicians during elections.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Residents of Jiani village under Kuliana block are not new to unfulfilled promises made by politicians during elections. But this election, they appear in no mood to take things lying down.

The people of the village under Bangiriposi Assembly segment have resolved to take their MLA and other candidates to task when they visit for campaigning. Despite promises of fulfilling their dire need of a motorable road, safe drinking water and a bridge to improve connectivity, year after year, nothing has been done.

The village, with a population of around 800, is dominated by SC and ST communities. Owing to lack of a motorable road, slings and cots are the only options for the villagers to carry patients for a distance of three km till NH-18, from where Ambulance can be accessed. One of the hamlets, Khadia Sahi is separated from another Santhal Sahi by Gadubhanga river.

The villagers have been demanding a bridge over the river but no steps have been taken in this regard.  After a picture of a patient being carried by the villagers to a hospital went viral on social media a couple of years back, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Bureau of North Orissa University and Baripada College had adopted Khadia Sahi. They found that a lack of connectivity and access to safe drinking water was a major problem. 

A tube well in Sethi Sahi and another in Naik Sahi do not serve the purpose as they emanate contaminated water. A single solar water supply project is not enough to meet the needs of the villagers who are yet to get pipe water connection. The residents depend on Gadubhanga river and a private tube well near the village to meet their daily needs.  

The villagers have decided not to boycott the polls but are vocal about registering their protest through the ballot.

“We have no faith on MLA Sudam Marandi who has failed to fulfil the promises. The villagers are seeking a change,” said Santanu Naik, a resident. 

Expressing disappointment, they alleged that the legislator had visited the area a couple of days before voting during 2014 elections and has not been seen since. BJD’s Marandi had defeated Purusottam Naik of BJP in 2014. In the 2009 polls,  Sudam then a JMM candidate was defeated by Sarojini Hembram of BJD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp