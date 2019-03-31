Home States Odisha

Odisha: 12 hospitalised after attack by stray dog at Rourkela Steel Plant

At least 12 persons were injured after being attacked by a stray dog on Rourkela Steel Plant premises in the last 24 hours. 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least 12 persons were injured after being attacked by a stray dog on Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) premises in the last 24 hours. 

The injured were given first aid on the campus and later sent to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Two RSP workers D Ekka and Bisweswar Pradhan, who are undergoing treatment at IHG, said the dog appeared out of the blue and attacked them. Both were attacked at separate locations.

AITUC-affiliated Rourkela Shramik Sangh spokesperson N R Samal said the black-coloured dog had been creating panic among workers in and around the Coke Oven, Blast Furnace and Cold Rolling Mill areas of RSP since Friday afternoon. All of them were either walking or going on their vehicles when they were chased and bitten by the dog, he added.

The dog created panic on the RSP campus before it was finally caught by fire brigade personnel and CISF from CCD area on Saturday evening.

Locals alleged that stray dog menace in the city has been on the rise with sluggish implementation of animal birth control (ABC) programme.

Similarly, stray cattle roaming on the streets of the city continue to pose risk to commuters, particularly those going on two-wheelers, besides leading to traffic snarls. 

Several two-wheeler riders have died or suffered critical injuries after their vehicles got hit by stray cattle, locals said.

