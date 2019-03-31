Home States Odisha

29 elections and counting, Dr K Syambabu Subudhi in no mood to sign off

Dr Syambabu Subudhi has filed his nomination from both Aska and Berhampur Parliamentary constituencies and has yet to be allotted a symbol.

Dr K Syambabu Subudhi

Dr K Syambabu Subudhi

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: There are few people in the world who remain unfazed by repeated defeats. There are fewer who take pleasure in setbacks. 

Dr K Syambabu Subudhi is one such rarity in the world of politics, where winning is everything. The 83-year-old homeopathic doctor is addicted to elections and has lost all in his political career spanning over three decades. 

Born in 1936 at Pitala village under Hinjili Assembly segment, Dr Subudhi has not only lost a mind-boggling 29 elections but also forfeited his deposit amount on all occasions. Yet, the spirit will not give up. The man in a worn out grey coat with a cuban cap and his bicycle is up for that “one last fight”.

He has filed his nomination from both Aska and Berhampur Parliamentary constituencies and has yet to be allotted a symbol. But he has already launched into campaigning with a small cricket bat painted Aska and Berhampur on one side and Prime Minister candidate on the other. He mostly spends his time in crowded places across the city and is also travelling to reach out to the voters in the Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha seats. 

“I am hardly concerned about defeat. Rather the defeats give me immense pleasure since they are for a great cause. It gives me satisfaction to see that I have been able to bring the issues of the masses to the knowledge of political parties,” he said. 

His obsession with polls began when he contested against former Chief Minister of Odisha Janaki Ballav Patnaik from Begunia Assembly segment in a by-election in the 60s. Later he opted for both the Parliamentary constituencies of Aska and Berhampur besides Assembly segments of Berhampur, Kabisuryanagar and Hinjili in Ganjam district. 

Dr Subudhi has contested 20 times from Aska and Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies simultaneously and nine times from Assembly seats. He has fought against stalwarts and legends like former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

The octogenarian says this is his way of serving the society. “I will continue my endeavour to eliminate corruption from society,” he said. 

Dr Subudhi has never wanted to be associated with a political party and has fought all the elections as an independent. Father of two sons and two daughters, Dr Subudhi lost his wife recently. He owns three homeopathy clinics at Golonthara in Berhampur and Khallikote. A major portion of his earnings is saved for the electioneering. 

Dr Subudhi has achieved immense popularity in the district and this can be gauged by the fact that an independent candidate for Gopalpur Assembly seat has acknowledged him as his guru. 

