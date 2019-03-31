Bargarh Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Pujari fires bribe, threat charge against BJD

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A day after nine of its Bargarh Zilla Parishad members crossed over to BJD, the BJP brought sensational charges against the ruling party alleging that the representatives were forced to do so due to inducement and intimidation.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday evening, Bargarh Lok Sabha candidate and senior leader Suresh Pujari stated that three members had returned to BJP after rejecting the BJD’s monetary offer. He stated that one of the members Susama Bhue had come back after returning Rs 3 lakh offered to her and another Sasmita Dansena had also rejected the Rs 5 lakh offered to her.

Bringing serious allegations of abduction against the BJD, Pujari said the husband of another member Parbati Bhoi has revealed that he was given Rs 6 lakh which he now wants to return.

Stating that Parbati is being held captive by BJD, he said if she is not freed by Sunday, he will lodge a complaint with police.

Pujari also alleged that the current Zilla Parishad Chairperson Mukta Sahu was threatened of the dismissal of her husband from his job if she did not join BJD. Mukta has also alleged the same during a facebook live session on Saturday.

Pujari blamed Bhatli MLA Susanta Singh for orchestrating the drama and demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come clean on the issue.

Talking to Express, Pujari said, “This is a bright example of Naveen Patnaik’s concept of women’s empowerment. If they (BJD) believe that threatening women with dire consequences and abducting them will lead to their empowerment, then it reflects the party’s ideology.”

As per reports, as many as nine Zilla Parishad members - Umesh Chandra Behera, Panchanan Mirdha, Sanjukta Majhi, Bispakanti Bhoi, Susama Bhue, Parbati Bhoi, Anjali Bhoi, Sujata Barik and Bilasini Meher - had joined the ruling party at its Padampur office on Friday in the presence of BJD Bargarh district president Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha.

In 2017 rural polls, the BJP had won 25 of 34 Zilla Parishads seats in the district leaving BJD with only nine seats. After the exodus, BJP’s seat count has come down to 16 while BJD’s number has gone up to 18. The development has brought BJD into a majority for forming the Parishad.