Home States Odisha

BJD demands sealing of Odisha border

The ruling BJD has demanded that steps should be taken to seal the Odisha border with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand at the earliest to ensure a free and fair poll.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has demanded that steps should be taken to seal the Odisha border with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand at the earliest to ensure a free and fair poll in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a BJD delegation comprising spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Lenin Mohanty and Sulata Deo said Odisha’s border with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand is used for channelling black money and entry of criminals with an intention to influence voters in Odisha.

Referring to the attack on the brother of BJD leader and Minister Sushant Singh during the Bijepur by-election last year in which a worker of the regional outfit was killed, the BJD delegation alleged that huge cash was seized from vehicles coming from Chhattisgarh during the by-poll.

“As the BJP has set the trend during Bijepur by-poll, it is important that neither BJP nor Congress, as it has government in Chhatisgarh now, should be allowed to bring in black money and criminal elements to disrupt sanctity of polls in the State,” the memorandum added.

In another memorandum, the BJD delegation referred to the cash worth Rs 2 lakh seized from a car at Guderpali in Bargarh district, which is owned by a petrol pump owner, on March 26 and demanded that such activities by BJP supporters should be stopped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha border Odisha BJD Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp