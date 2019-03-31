Home States Odisha

BJD heavyweights wait for renomination

Maharathy is not agreeable to Chief Minister’s proposal and is said to have met the party supremo in this regard.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:01 AM

Former Odisha Minister Pradeep Maharathy

Former Odisha Minister Pradeep Maharathy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the announcement of BJD candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections nears completion, fate of several senior leaders still hangs in balance as the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is yet to take a decision on their renomination. 

Prominent among those who are waiting for their tickets include BJD strongman from Pipili and former minister Pradeep Maharathy and finance minister Sashi Bhusan Behera. Maharathy, a five-time MLA from Pipili, was removed from the Chief Minister from the cabinet on January 5, 2019 for his controversial statement on the Pipili gangrape and murder case following the acquittal of the accused by a local court.

Maharathy had resigned from the Naveen cabinet twice over the same issue. Earlier, he was removed from the ministry by the Chief Minister on January 19, 2012 for allegedly giving shelter to the accused in the same gangrape case. 

Sources said the Chief Minister wants to field Maharathy’s wife from the constituency this time to counter any anti-incumbency against the ruling party because of the issue. However, Maharathy is not agreeable to Chief Minister’s proposal and is said to have met the party supremo in this regard.

Another senior leader Behera is also waiting for his renomination from Jaydev constituency. Behera had represented the Balipatna constituency on a BJD ticket in 2004 and was a Rajya Sabha member of the ruling party.

Sources said former MLA Aurobindo Dhali is lobbying hard for a ticket from this constituency. Dhali had won from the Jaydev constituency on a BJD ticket in 2009 elections. However, party supremo is yet to take a decision.

Besides, two time MLA from Nimapara and party spokesperson Samir Ranjan Dash is yet to get a call from the Naveen Nivas for renomination.

Several other sitting MLAs including Akash Das Nayak (Korei) and Prashant Muduli (Balikuda-Erasama) are waiting for their tickets. Muduli if renominated will have to contest against veteran Damodar Rout who has been fielded by BJP from the constituency.

The party supremo is wait to take a decision on whether to renominate Debasis Nayak from Bari Assembly constituency. Prominent among those who are in the race for party ticket from the constituency include state secretary Bijay Nayak. Similarly, a decision is yet to be taken on the Bhubaneswar central and north, Khandapara, Begunia, Khurda and Jajpur Assembly constituencies which have sitting BJD MLAs.

