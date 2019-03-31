BJD workers up in arms against Sambit Routray

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sambit Routray’s nomination from Paradip Assembly segment has not gone down well with BJD workers in the region.

A section of the local party organisation has even gone to the extent of non-cooperation with Routray and boycotting polls over his candidature from the seat.

On Saturday, hundreds of workers rushed to Naveen Nivas in the State Capital to voice their protest and submitted a memorandum to the party high command to reconsider the decision. Routray’s nomination has also fuelled bitter rebellion in the local party organisation with aspirants feeling betrayed. Trade union leader Santosh Patnaik, who was an aspirant from the seat, has come out in the open seeking cancellation of the ticket and warned of boycotting the elections with his supporters.

Party leader Abiram Samal said Routray is an unknown entity in the constituency and is yet to build rapport with the locals. “He has not been associated with any development work in villages and panchayats and this would make convincing the voters a tough task with less than a month left for polling,” he said.

Sambit, son of sitting Paradip MLA and former Minister Damodar Rout, was announced as the BJD candidate from the seat by party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Political pundits observed that Sambit’s presence in poll arena is likely to create hurdles for Rout during campaigning for BJP candidate in Paradip. By fielding Sambit in Paradip, Naveen has also checkmated Dama who will be contesting from Balikuda-Erasama seat , they stated.