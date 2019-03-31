Home States Odisha

Day temperature to rise across Odisha

The mercury is likely to rise further by another degree or two in interior parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Published: 31st March 2019 08:00 AM

A man buying cap from a stall in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

A man buying cap from a stall in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least six places in the State recorded day temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday. The mercury is likely to rise further by another degree or two in interior parts of the State in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department said.

Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature at 42.6 degree Celsius, followed by Titlagarh at 41.5 degrees, Angul recorded 40.7 degrees, Sonepur 40.6 degrees, Cuttack 40.1 and Jharsuguda 40 degree Celsius. The Capital city recorded 38.3 degrees.

“Temperatures are likely to remain between 38 degree and 40 degree Celsius at some places in interior Odisha in the next 24 hours. Temperature in Malkangiri is likely to hover around 40 degrees on Sunday,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Coastal Odisha will not witness such hot and humid conditions during the same period.

The weatherman, however, said heat wave conditions have not been observed in the State so far. With temperatures gradually increasing, a State-level meeting to review heat wave preparedness was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

It was decided to start morning schools from April 2 and summer vacation by May 5. Working hours of those engaged in unorganised sectors has been reduced and work will be interrupted between 11 am and 3.30 pm from April 1 to June 15.

Informing about the temperature rise, Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Chandra Sahu said, “Temperature ideally rises in Odisha in February, but it did not happen this year due to western disturbances. However, temperatures will now hover around 40 degree Celsius as Odisha will not experience western disturbances in the coming days due to clear sky conditions and flow of south-westerly winds at lower levels.”

