Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly elections 2019: OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik likely to contest from two seats

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik had unsuccessfully contested against Patra in 2009 polls.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik

OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Brewing resentment in the Congress over candidate selection, notwithstanding, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik is likely to contest from two Assembly seats.

Sources said Patnaik is likely to contest from Ghasipura Assembly constituency after accepting the challenge from his arch-rival, School and Mass Education Minister and BJD candidate from the constituency Badri Narayan Patra. Ghasipura constituency was created in 2009 and Patra had represented it both the times (2009 and 2014). Patnaik had unsuccessfully contested against Patra in 2009 polls.

The OPCC president will contest from a second seat, possibly Bhandaripokhari Assembly constituency. Sources said the AICC is likely to clear Patnaik’s candidature from both the seats. Speaking to mediapersons, Patnaik said he has requested AICC to make him the candidate from Ghasipura. 

Patra had dared Patnaik on Thursday to contest against him, saying that people of Keonjhar do not know who Niranjan Patnaik is as he has no contribution for development of the area. Reacting to the possibility of Patnaik contesting from Ghasipura, the Minister told mediapersons that it will have no impact on the election result.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niranjan Patnaik Odisha Assembly elections 2019 Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp