Odisha: Digital infrastructure push for academic sector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Saturday spoke on the need of digital infrastructure for a vibrant academic environment in the State. He also advised students to work hard to pursue their ambitions and be aware of their future duties to achieve success in life.

“Progressive digital infrastructure compliments a vibrant academic environment. This must be encouraged,” said Justice Misra in his address as the chief guest of first convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University here on Saturday.

The digital era will define our future and those who will walk with the changing times and embrace the digital interface, both in life and business, will surely be benefited from it and be able to give its benefit to others in many ways, Justice Misra said.

He suggested young minds not to be hurry to climb the ladder of success.

“Ambition alone with desire is an enemy but ambition with necessary hard work and acceptance of limitations is a friend.”

Chancellor of the University and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also advised students to work hard and never find a short cut to everything in life.

“There is no harm in smart work but always trying to find a short cut to everything in life is misleading. Sometimes we have to go the hard way,” the Governor said.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Padmaja Mishra informed that the university is working towards creating a full-fledged women entrepreneurs’ incubation centre.

During the event, the university conferred Honoris Causa on Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Manorama Mohapatra, academician and scientist Prof Sanghamitra Mohanty and secretary of department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology Renu Swarup. As many as 40 students received gold medals for securing highest marks in their subjects.

The Ramadevi and Purna Chandra Mishra Memorial Gold Medal was given to Bijayalaxmi Sahoo for securing highest percentage of marks in PG in 2018.