Odisha: Komna tehsildar dies in accident

In a tragic incident, Komna tehsildar died after his car hit a stationary truck at Sorada village in the district on Saturday.

By Express News Service

Tehsildar Suresh Kumar Nanda was on his way from Bhubaneswar to Nuapada after completing some election-related works when his car hit the truck at 5.30 am at Sorada village under Nuagaon police limits. Nanda died on the spot. His driver sustained multiple injuries.

Immediately after the collision, locals rushed Nanda to Dasapalla hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital for postmortem.
Nanda, who hails from Patnagarh in Balangir district, took charge as Komna tehsildar in May last year. He was recently appointed as the Additional Returning Officer for Nuapada district.

