Odisha Police arrest man held for duping NRI doctor of Rs 1.3 crore

Cyber Crime Police seized eight debit cards and credit cards of different banks, mobile phone, SIM cards and laptop used by the accused.

Published: 31st March 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Dillip Kumar Das

The accused has been identified as Dillip Kumar Das of Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly duping a Libya-based lady doctor of Rs 1.3 crore through unauthorised transactions. The accused has been identified as Dillip Kumar Das of Bhubaneswar.

The gynaecologist, who has been staying in Libya for the last 40 years with her family, filed a complaint with the Crime Branch alleging unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 1.3 crore from her SBI and ICICI bank accounts.

Following the complaint, a case was registered in Cyber Crime police station on March 12 and Inspector Anil Anand was entrusted with the investigation.

The Cyber Crime Police verified financial transaction reports of SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank and credit card division of IndusInd Bank as stated by the complainant and found the involvement of Das.

The accused, who had been working as a financial advisor to the complainant’s family since 2011, had knowledge about the doctor’s bank deposits.

Taking undue advantage of the absence of the complainant and her family members, Das fraudulently transferred the cash to his credit card of IndusInd Bank between November 14, 2017 and January 21, 2019. He had also prepared a fake document regarding “auto sweep” of the money to a Mutual Fund account in the name of complainant’s husband, investigation revealed.

Cyber Crime Police seized eight debit cards and credit cards of different banks, mobile phone, SIM cards and laptop used by the accused.

The CB also seized his property including a Skoda car, document relating to purchase of a flat in a luxury apartment at Kalarahanga under Infocity police limits and other possessions acquired.

Das was produced before SDJM court in Bhubaneswar which remanded him to jail custody.

