Odisha: Ruling BJD gets a hologram for its campaign trail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking its campaigning for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha a step ahead of its political rivals, the BJD on Saturday launched 3D rallies using the advanced Hologram technology on vans in different parts of the state to reach out to a large number of voters.

On the first day of the 3D rallies, two hologram shows were organised in Malkangiri, four shows were organised in Koraput and Kalahandi and three shows were organised in Bhubaneswar.

In the hologram show, first used by BJP in rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the BJD projected 3D images of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging people to support his party in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections this year.

The party ran hologram videos of classical and folk artistes to highlight a number of schemes including Mamata, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Aahar and Madhubabu Pension Yojana and various achievements of its Government including promotion of sports. In Bhubaneswar, the party ran its shows at Hatiasuni slum, Masjid slum and Mahisakhal slum.

Many people gathered around the campaign van at Masjid slum in unit-III were awestruck to watch the hologram show as it was hard for them to believe that it was just a 3D image of Naveen on a screen. “For a first few seconds it looked like the Naveen himself is magically appearing in thin air. It was purely a different kind of show,” said Swapna Dalai, a resident, after watching the show.

Rakesh, a youth from the crowd, said this was an unique campaign which may help the party in running its elections campaigning more effectively in the state.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the main objective of running this campaign is to reach out to every individual in an effective way. The ruling dispensation claimed it to be the first of its kind style of campaigning by any political party in the state. The party will be using 20 mobile vans to run these hologram shows in the four phase elections.