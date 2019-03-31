Home States Odisha

Potters in Odisha's Mayurbhanj feel cheated

Min Ram, a resident of ward no 9 near KC Circle in Baripada Municipality said the age-old profession of pottery is no longer lucrative.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Potter

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Sukant Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: The General Elections hold no promise for the Kumbhara community of potters in Mayurbhanj district. The community has been demanding Scheduled Caste (SC) status and successive Governments in the State have failed to fulfil it. Its members are also upset over State Government’s poor implementation of ban on plastic bags and pouches, which has pushed the whole community and the traditional vocation to the margins. 

Min Ram, a resident of ward no 9 near KC Circle in Baripada Municipality said the age-old profession of pottery is no longer lucrative. He said plastic has taken over pottery and unable to face the competition, several members of the community have switched to other trades.

Another potter, Rakesh Kumar Ram said the present generation is not keen to take up the profession as it doesn’t give any return. “If the Government does not take concrete steps for promotion of the traditional craft, it will go extinct,” he rued. 

The community alleged that Government has neglected their progress and welfare even as neighbouring Jharkhand has been at the forefront of implementing several schemes for potters.  

President of District Kumbhara Association or Marti Kala Board Pritam Behera said the Kumbhara communities across the country have been given SC status. However, in Odisha, the community has been classified as Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC). Around 20,000 members of the community reside across the 26 blocks of the district. “Grant of SC status is our primary demand and it is yet to be met by the Government,” he said. 

Another potter from Debendrapur Mahavir Ram said the Government of Jharkhand is providing electric machines to its potters. “However, the Odisha Government has not taken any steps to develop the trade,” he rued. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Odisha Odisha potters Mayurbhanj potters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp