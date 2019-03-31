Potters in Odisha's Mayurbhanj feel cheated

Sukant Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The General Elections hold no promise for the Kumbhara community of potters in Mayurbhanj district. The community has been demanding Scheduled Caste (SC) status and successive Governments in the State have failed to fulfil it. Its members are also upset over State Government’s poor implementation of ban on plastic bags and pouches, which has pushed the whole community and the traditional vocation to the margins.

Min Ram, a resident of ward no 9 near KC Circle in Baripada Municipality said the age-old profession of pottery is no longer lucrative. He said plastic has taken over pottery and unable to face the competition, several members of the community have switched to other trades.

Another potter, Rakesh Kumar Ram said the present generation is not keen to take up the profession as it doesn’t give any return. “If the Government does not take concrete steps for promotion of the traditional craft, it will go extinct,” he rued.

The community alleged that Government has neglected their progress and welfare even as neighbouring Jharkhand has been at the forefront of implementing several schemes for potters.

President of District Kumbhara Association or Marti Kala Board Pritam Behera said the Kumbhara communities across the country have been given SC status. However, in Odisha, the community has been classified as Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC). Around 20,000 members of the community reside across the 26 blocks of the district. “Grant of SC status is our primary demand and it is yet to be met by the Government,” he said.

Another potter from Debendrapur Mahavir Ram said the Government of Jharkhand is providing electric machines to its potters. “However, the Odisha Government has not taken any steps to develop the trade,” he rued.