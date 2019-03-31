ST in Andhra, OBC in Odisha

Home States Odisha

A week back, the tribals organised a meeting at Koraput town where the ST status demand was raised again.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:30 AM

Durua tribals selling their produces at a local haat in Laxmipur.

Durua tribals selling their produces at a local haat in Laxmipur. (Photo | Paresh Rath, EPS)

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: The BJD’s unfulfilled promise of according ST status to hill tribes of Koraput may pose a big problem for the ruling party in this election. 

Tribals belonging to Komar, Mali, Rana and Darua communities from the hilly pockets of the district have been demanding restoration of ST status for them since long. But nothing has been done in this connection. 

With strong resentment brewing among these tribals who believe that BJD has betrayed them, they they have threatened to either boycott the upcoming elections or opt for NOTA.

They claimed that their ancestors used to enjoy ST status prior to Independence but it was changed by the local administration after that. Although the same tribes are enjoying ST status in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, they have been given OBC status by the State Government.

Population of these tribal groups is around 3.5 lakh of which 2.8 lakh people are voters, a strong vote bank for any political party. They are spread across Laxmipur, Jeypore, Koraput, Potangi and Kotpad Assembly segments under Koraput Parliamentary constituency. 

Prior to declaration of elections, the BJD had organised meetings at Kundra and Koraput to woo the tribals where they demanded Tribal Affairs Minister Ramesh Majhi for immediate issuance of caste certificates.

A week back, the tribals organised a meeting at Koraput town where the ST status demand was raised again. 

On the other hand, the Congress and BJP leaders, candidates are reluctant to go with the ST issue as it does not figure in their election agenda and they would not want to give out a false promise to face wrath of the tribals.

