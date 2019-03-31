With polling on same date, Odisha's Kotia villagers have to pick a side this time

Bidyadhar Choudhury By

KOTIA: For the natives of Kotia cluster of villages, sitting on the fence is not an option this General Elections. Come April 11, they must pick a side. For long, inhabitants of these 21 ‘disputed’ villages have been lured by politicians from both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh (AP) when the poll dates draw near.

In 2014, Kotia villagers exercised their rights twice. They elected an MP and MLA from Koraput Lok Sabha and Pottangi Assembly constituencies on April 10 respectively. Then on May 7, they voted for MP of Aruku Lok Sabha seat.

This is for the first time, the election will be held on the same date for both the States on April 11. It is not only a problem for the administration of both the States but also puts Kotia voters in two minds.

The border dispute for 21 villages not showing signs of ending anytime soon, it is a challenge for Odisha and AP Governments to attract the voters.

For April 11, Odisha Government has proposed to set up five polling stations for the disputed villages of Kotia panchayat at Ranasing, Kotia, Ganjeipadar, Phoguna Sineri and Madkar for 2,605 eligible voters.

On the other hand, AP Government has planned to set up three polling stations at Neridiwalsa and Chikapadu for 3,265 voters, some of whom also belong to non-disputed villages. The AP Government has, in fact, constructed an exclusive building for two polling stations at Neridiwalsa.

For villagers who want to exercise their rights on Odisha side of the border, the problems are too conspicuous to ignore. “Many of us want to cast votes in Odisha but the distance to Ranasingh is almost 10 km.

The administration must provide transportation and food for voters just like AP is doing for Ganjeipadar, Poniki and Sidiwalsa and Tala Poniki voters at Neridiwalsa,” says Jaysingh Majhi, a resident of Neridiwalsa. For voters of Arjuwals, Tadiwalso, Dhulipadar, Ranasing is the equally far.

Sadly, all these support and help from both the governments show up only during polls. “Rest of the years, we continue to wallow in absence of governance,” points out Salupu Gemel of Ganjeipadar.

The dispute escalated in January 2018 after AP launched Janma Bhoomi programme in Tal Ganjeipadar village and the Vizianagaram Collector attended the event. This woke the Odisha Government out of its slumber and it announced a special package of `150 crore for development of Kotia.

Not to be deterred, the AP Government distributed blankets and diet supplements among children and pregnant women. They also conduct free health camp frequently in disputed villages.

“A section of villagers wants to take benefits from both sides. For them, dispute brings development,” Gamel explains.

Another section wants to go with State that has come up with more social welfare measures. With Andhra administration providing free education to about 60 children of Ganjeipadar village in different schools, the villagers know which side to pick.

“We ran from pillar to post to get admission for the children in Odisha schools but Andhra has shown the way. We have to cast our vote at Neridiwalsa booth set up by Andhra Pradesh which is 15 km from our village. Even if we do not get transport support, we will walk on April 11,” says Sapu Tamela, a native.

Similar sentiments echo for Odisha side too. Madkar resident Sukkila Tadingi has two voter identity cards but he would go for Naveen Patnaik’s Government. “Our villages have started witnessing development under Naveen Patnaik. People are availing benefits of KALIA though some are yet to receive the same,” he says. He is appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development programme but no one has received much except for benefits under Ujjwala Scheme.

For most of Kotia cluster, election is not a political issue. Development offered by the two states is going to decide whose side they are on.

What’s the dispute?

Border disputes for 21 villages of Kotia panchayat started with formation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Kotia was officially under Odisha since 1936. As the dispute is sub-judice now, both the States claim political territory. Koraput Lok Sabha seat and Pottangi Assembly segment under Odisha cover the area, while AP claims its rights for Aruku Lok Sabha and Salur Assembly constituency.