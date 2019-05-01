BJP seeks repoll in 64 booths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to conduct re-poll in 64 booths where voting has been allegedly rigged by ruling BJD.

A delegation, led by BJP’s State vice-president Samir Mohanty, met Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar and submitted reports and visuals of booth capturing published in different mass media.The delegation alleged that the ruling party used activists of Biju Yuva Bahini in rigging polls in several Assembly constituencies of the six Parliamentary constituencies where election was conducted on Monday.

“Apprehending disturbances by BJD workers during poll we had given a list of sensitive booths to the CEO ahead of the election. However, the CEO had not taken adequate security measures deliberately to help the ruling party,” Mohanty alleged.

Citing instances of booth-173 and 174 in Chahata gram panchayat under Dharmasala Assembly segment under Jajapur Lok Sabha seat, Mohanty said a BJP polling agent and a panchayat samiti member were brutally attacked by BJD goons before capturing the two booths.

Similar incidents have been reported from several booths of Morada Assembly segment under Mayurbhanj Parliamentary conspiracy, Bari and Jajpur Assembly segments of Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, he added.

The delegation urged the CEO to verify the CCTV footage of the sensitive booths and take appropriate action by recommending the Election Commission for re-polling in those booths where election could not be held in a free and fair manner.

State BJP secretary Kalindi Samal, retired bureaucrat Ashok Tripathy and State BJP Yuva Morcha president Tankadhar Tripathy were part of the delegation.