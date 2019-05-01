Home States Odisha

BJP seeks repoll in 64 booths

The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to conduct re-poll in 64 booths where voting has been allegedly rigged by ruling BJD.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Security men stand guard outside the strongroom in BJB College, Bhubaneswar where EVMs are kept, on Tuesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to conduct re-poll in 64 booths where voting has been allegedly rigged by ruling BJD.

A delegation, led by BJP’s State vice-president Samir Mohanty, met Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar and submitted reports and visuals of booth capturing published in different mass media.The delegation alleged that the ruling party used activists of Biju Yuva Bahini in rigging polls in several Assembly constituencies of the six Parliamentary constituencies where election was conducted on Monday.

“Apprehending disturbances by BJD workers during poll we had given a list of sensitive booths to the CEO ahead of the election. However, the CEO had not taken adequate security measures deliberately to help the ruling party,” Mohanty alleged.

Citing instances of booth-173 and 174 in Chahata gram panchayat under Dharmasala Assembly segment under Jajapur Lok Sabha seat, Mohanty said a BJP polling agent and a panchayat samiti member were brutally attacked by BJD goons before capturing the two booths.

Similar incidents have been reported from several booths of Morada Assembly segment under Mayurbhanj Parliamentary conspiracy, Bari and Jajpur Assembly segments of Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, he added.
The delegation urged the CEO to verify the CCTV footage of the sensitive booths and take appropriate action by recommending the Election Commission for re-polling in those booths where election could not be held in a free and fair manner.

State BJP secretary Kalindi Samal, retired bureaucrat Ashok Tripathy and State BJP Yuva Morcha president Tankadhar Tripathy were part of the delegation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp