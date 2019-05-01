Cuttack gears up for cyclone

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE district administration on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting of all line departments to take stock of the preparedness for cyclone Fani.

With heavy rains expected to lash the district under Fani impact, Collector Aravind Agarwal directed authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to deploy pump sets in low-lying areas besides clearing the choked drains.

The District Fire Officer, Commandant 6th Battalion, ODRAF and Executive Engineers of Sewerage, Drainage and JICA have been directed to provide more de-watering pump sets and keep other equipment ready.

The Civil Supply Officials have also been advised to store flattened rice, jaggery and kerosene. The CDMO, City Health Officer and Superintendents of SCBMCH and Sishu Bhawan too were directed to keep stock of medicines for preventing waterborne diseases and disinfectants like bleaching powder and Halogen tablets. The CDVO has been asked to keep fodder and essential medicines ready for animals.

CESU authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to medical institutions and other emergency establishments while executive engineers of PHEO and RWSS have been instructed to provide safe drinking water.

The CMC, Tehsildars and BDOs were advised to keep the control rooms operational and power boats ready at strategic points.