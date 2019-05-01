Didn’t seek to minimise servitors: SJTA chief

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple chief administrator on Tuesday clarified that the temple administration, in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, in connection with temple reforms on March 24, did not seek to minimise the number of servitors rendering service at the temple to 36. He said the temple had pleaded in the affidavit to retain the hereditary status of the servitors and submitted Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Committee report before the apex court. Around three decades ago, a nine-member panel, headed by the then Governor Bhagwat Dayal Sharma (popularly known as Nabagruha Committee) was constituted by the State Government to suggest reforms in the temple affairs.

Meanwhile, the members of Chhatisha Nijog on the day held a meeting to streamline the daily rituals and timings for observance of Akshyaya Tritiya and month-long Chandan Yatra.