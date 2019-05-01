Home States Odisha

Dry water bodies dot Koraput in Odisha

80 per cent of the 400 ponds in tribal villages have dried up in the last one month.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

A dry pond in Kotpad

A dry pond in Kotpad | Express

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

KORAPUT: Extreme heat conditions in Koraput district have made life miserable for people in rural pockets. With water bodies in many villages going dry, they are struggling for drinking water.About 80 per cent of the 400 ponds in the tribal areas have dried up. In the last one decade, 800 ponds were dug up in 14 blocks of the district by Government agencies as well as individuals under different schemes.

The ponds had water till the second week of March when the temperature started rising. Early summer in the district led to depletion of ground water. People in rural settlements who were dependent on natural water bodies are now traversing long distances to fetch drinking water.

Besides ponds, other water sources like dug wells and wells have dried up due to depletion in ground water level this season, a situation usually experienced in mid May in this part of the State. Water level at channels under Upper Kolab ayacut areas has been severely hit due to ecological imbalance with Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma being the worst hit.

In previous years, the water bodies were renovated before onset of summer to hold water but this could not be done this year due to model code of conduct for General Elections. “The condition of water bodies should have been reviewed during February and authorities concerned could have done the needful before summer,” said Sukria Pradhan, a social activist of Kotpad.

Officials of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Koraput, said water bodies of different villages are being taken care of and defunct dug wells repaired on a war-footing. This apart, drinking water is being supplied to villagers through pipes.

Women gherao offices for water

RAYAGADA: Women of Pitamahal village under Rayagada block gheraoed the panchayat office here on Tuesday protesting water scarcity. They then walked for six km to the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation office where they staged demonstration with empty pitchers. They said villagers are facing drinking water crisis and although they have been approaching the officials concerned to take corrective measures, nothing has been done so far. They pointed out that piped water supply has come to a halt due to frequent power cuts. The women also gheraoed SOUTHCO office here. They called off their agitation when Assistant Engineer of RWSS Ritesh Sahu assured to provide a water tanker in the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha water scarcity Koraput pond drying Koraput water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp