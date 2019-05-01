Dry water bodies dot Koraput in Odisha

AK Mishra By

Express News Service

KORAPUT: Extreme heat conditions in Koraput district have made life miserable for people in rural pockets. With water bodies in many villages going dry, they are struggling for drinking water.About 80 per cent of the 400 ponds in the tribal areas have dried up. In the last one decade, 800 ponds were dug up in 14 blocks of the district by Government agencies as well as individuals under different schemes.

The ponds had water till the second week of March when the temperature started rising. Early summer in the district led to depletion of ground water. People in rural settlements who were dependent on natural water bodies are now traversing long distances to fetch drinking water.

Besides ponds, other water sources like dug wells and wells have dried up due to depletion in ground water level this season, a situation usually experienced in mid May in this part of the State. Water level at channels under Upper Kolab ayacut areas has been severely hit due to ecological imbalance with Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma being the worst hit.

In previous years, the water bodies were renovated before onset of summer to hold water but this could not be done this year due to model code of conduct for General Elections. “The condition of water bodies should have been reviewed during February and authorities concerned could have done the needful before summer,” said Sukria Pradhan, a social activist of Kotpad.

Officials of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Koraput, said water bodies of different villages are being taken care of and defunct dug wells repaired on a war-footing. This apart, drinking water is being supplied to villagers through pipes.

Women gherao offices for water

RAYAGADA: Women of Pitamahal village under Rayagada block gheraoed the panchayat office here on Tuesday protesting water scarcity. They then walked for six km to the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation office where they staged demonstration with empty pitchers. They said villagers are facing drinking water crisis and although they have been approaching the officials concerned to take corrective measures, nothing has been done so far. They pointed out that piped water supply has come to a halt due to frequent power cuts. The women also gheraoed SOUTHCO office here. They called off their agitation when Assistant Engineer of RWSS Ritesh Sahu assured to provide a water tanker in the village.