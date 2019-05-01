Fetching water a daily struggle in this village of Odisha

Biranchi Seth By

Express News Service

DHENKANAL: For womenfolk of Kusapada village under Govindpur gram panchayat, collecting water everyday from a stream is an arduous task.

The stream flows one km away from the village, which does not have a motorable road. About 50 families reside in the village and its nearby localities, Kaincha Sahi and Kolha Sahi. Though the village has a tube well, its water is unfit for consumption. This forces the villagers to consume polluted water from the stream, said Tina Dehury, a villager.

Another villager Parsuram Dehury said women often fall unconscious while carrying water from the stream in the scorching heat. Neither the district administration nor the elected representatives have addressed the issue despite repeated reminders, locals alleged.

The villagers, majority of whom are tribals, are yet to get caste certificates due to some error in their Record of Rights. In the absence of a concrete road, it is impossible for ambulance to reach the village during emergencies. The villagers have to carry patients on cot for 2 km to avail ambulance service. The journey becomes risky after sunset.

Kusapada has a primary and an upper primary school. However, the teachers find it tough to reach the schools owing to absence of road. The children enrolled in the schools often drop out after Class VIII. Those aspiring to pursue higher studies have to undertake a tough journey on foot to reach a high school in Govindpur.

The Rural Development department had started constructing a bridge over the stream near the village. But it is far from over. RWSS Executive Engineer Bijayananda Sahoo said a survey is being conducted and necessary steps will be taken to supply water to the village.