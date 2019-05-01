Home States Odisha

Fetching water a daily struggle in this village of Odisha

The stream, which flows one km away from the village, does not have a motorable road for it to connect with.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Women collecting water from the stream

Women collecting water from the stream | Express

By Biranchi Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL: For womenfolk of Kusapada village under Govindpur gram panchayat, collecting water everyday from a stream is an arduous task.

The stream flows one km away from the village, which does not have a motorable road. About 50 families reside in the village and its nearby localities, Kaincha Sahi and Kolha Sahi. Though the village has a tube well, its water is unfit for consumption. This forces the villagers to consume polluted water from the stream, said Tina Dehury, a villager.

Another villager Parsuram Dehury said women often fall unconscious while carrying water from the stream in the scorching heat. Neither the district administration nor the elected representatives have addressed the issue despite repeated reminders, locals alleged.

The villagers, majority of whom are tribals, are yet to get caste certificates due to some error in their Record of Rights. In the absence of a concrete road, it is impossible for ambulance to reach the village during emergencies. The villagers have to carry patients on cot for 2 km to avail ambulance service. The journey becomes risky after sunset.

Kusapada has a primary and an upper primary school. However, the teachers find it tough to reach the schools owing to absence of road. The children enrolled in the schools often drop out after Class VIII. Those aspiring to pursue higher studies have to undertake a tough journey on foot to reach a high school in Govindpur.

The Rural Development department had started constructing a bridge over the stream near the village. But it is far from over. RWSS Executive Engineer Bijayananda Sahoo said a survey is being conducted and necessary steps will be taken to supply water to the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhenkanal water crisis Odisha village water fetching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp