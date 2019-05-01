Police raid on Cuttack Congress chief’s house

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dargha Bazar police on Tuesday night raided the residence of Cuttack unit Congress president and the party candidate for Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment Mohammad Moquim at Saidani Bagicha in connection with the recent Tinikonia Bagicha bombing case.

“We had gone to inquire and verify the Congress leader’s involvement in the incident as the complainant Walid Patel has mentioned his name in the FIR,” said a senior police officer, adding Moquim was not present in his residence during the raid.

The police team verified the footage of the CCTV camera installed inside the official chamber inside his house and questioned some of his staff in connection with the incident.

However sources said, police failed to get any evidence from the CCTV footage as the data was already deleted by then. Notably, Walid has alleged that he received a phone call on April 14 night and the caller threatened to kill him if he goes against Moquim.