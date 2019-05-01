Police rule out political motive behind murder

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday ruled out any political angle behind the murder of a Congress worker at Noliasahi village in Abhyachandpur here.“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place due to grave and sudden provocation. There was no political reason behind it,” said police. The Congress worker, 45-year-old Nachhaman Behera, was murdered on Monday following which his family members had alleged involvement of local BJD leaders in the incident.

Police said a scuffle broke out between accused Kuna Behera and one Bachha Behera of Noliashai village in Abhyachandpur under Balikuda-Erasama Assembly segment on the road to the local primary school where polling booth-207 had been set up. Both the men were heavily drunk. However, villagers intervened and separated the duo before sending them away from the spot.

Two hours after the incident, Kuna once again intercepted Bachha while the latter was on his way home and a heated argument ensued. Meanwhile, Bachha’s brother Nachhaman Behera arrived at the spot and tried to separate them. However, Kuna brought out a broken liquor bottle and stabbed Nachhaman in his chest.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and rushed a profusely bleeding Nachhaman to Kujang community health centre. While being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the victim succumbed on way, said police.

Addressing mediapersons, SP Sudha Singh said accused Kuna has been arrested and was produced in court on the day. Further investigation is on while police have been deployed to maintain peace in the village, she added.

Meanwhile, the Congress refused to buy the police version of the incident. Congress candidate Lalatendu Mohapatra alleged that acting under pressure from ruling BJD leaders, police are misleading the people.

“BJD workers had threatened Nachhaman of dire consequences when he joined Congress after quitting the ruling party. Instead of arresting the other accused in the incident, police are refusing to acknowledge the political rivalry behind the murder due to pressure from ruling party leaders,” claimed Mohapatra.