Sabitri files papers from Patkura

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Sabitri Agarwalla, widow of senior BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla, on Tuesday filed her nomination from Patkura Assembly segment which will go to polls on May 19.Accompanied by a large number of BJD supporters, Sabitri reached the Collector’s office to file her papers. She will face BJP veteran Bijay Mohapatra and Congress candidate Jayant Mohanty from the seat. Sources said BJD is planning to rope in many party leaders, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for campaigning in Patkura and ensure the victory of Sabitri.

Election to Patkura was postponed following the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash on April 20. The six-time MLA was critically ill and undergoing treatment when he was declared the BJD candidate for Patkura. Two days after filing his nomination, Bed Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last.

While the last day of filing of nominations is May 1, verification of the papers will be done on May 2. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is May 4.Senior BJD leader and chairman of Kendrapara block Anambandhu Dhal said Bed Prakash was a popular leader and a protege of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. In a bid to cash in on the sympathy wave, the BJD nominated Sabitri as its candidate, he said.

However, Bijay claimed that there was no sympathy wave in favour of the ruling BJD after Bed Prakash’s death. He alleged that BJD leaders hatched a conspiracy to postpone the polls by forcing Bed Prakash, who was in a moribund condition, to file nomination.

BJP district unit president Duryodhan Sahoo said a small percentage of voters might get carried away by the sympathy factor. By and large, there is no such trend among the general voters who are determined to elect Bijay from Patkura, he claimed.

Sabitri seemed confident of taking forward her husband’s legacy. Counting on Bed Prakash’s popularity to sail through the polls, she said, “My husband had developed a bond with his constituents for more than 40 years. He carried out many development works in the constituency.”

The election is crucial for both the BJP and BJD as Bijay, the bete noire of Naveen, is contesting from Patkura. In 2000 polls, BJD supremo Naveen prevented Bijay from contesting the election in Patkura by withdrawing the latter’s party ticket hours before filing of nomination papers came to a close.Bijay unsuccessfully contested the 2004 elections and also lost the 2009 polls to Bed Prakash by a margin of 26,735 votes from Patkura. In 2014, BJD’s Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak defeated Bijay from Mahakalapada.