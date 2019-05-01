Sambalpur boils at 43 degree C

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Heat wave coupled with high humidity has made life miserable for the residents here. Temperature has not come down below 43 degree Celsius for the last three days in Sambalpur.

Around this time of the year, the highest temperature usually is recorded at 37 degree. But this year, mercury crossed the 40 degree mark in April and in the last three days, temperature has been hovering at 43 degree. Additional District Medical Officer (Public Health) Panchanan Nayak said that seven cases of heatstroke have been reported so far of which, six have recovered and were discharged while one is under treatment. Two dedicated wards have come up at the District Headquarters Hospital for sunstroke patients.

Water tankers have been deployed to supply drinking water in stressed areas. Owing to steady rise of temperature, the problem of water shortage is likely to aggravate in the next two weeks for which the PHED is struggling to manage its resources ahead of time.