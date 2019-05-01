Home States Odisha

Tribal girl seeks alms to perform mother’s last rites

A 12-year-old tribal girl was compelled to perform her mother’s last rites with alms as the state government’s flagship programme Harischandra Yojana failed to reach her.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 12-year-old tribal girl was compelled to perform her mother’s last rites with alms as the state government’s flagship programme Harischandra Yojana failed to reach her. The incident occurred at Manapur Sabara Sahi under Athagarh block.

It was a sad irony that while children of her age were happily attending school or having fun, Ranjita Dehuri was saddled with the responsibility of disposing of her mother’s body and performing her last rites.
Ranjita’s father Dama Dehuri had died of Tuberculosis (TB) a year back. After failing to avail  financial assistance under Harischandra Yojana, Ranjita had to seek the help of her neighbours to bury her mother’s body.

The minor orphan girl  went door-to-door seeking alms to perform her mother’s last rites. Deeply touched, the neighbours came forward to offer assistance.

Madhab Chandra Sahu, the Gram Panchayat Executive Officer, admitted that the financial assistance under Harischandra Yojana could not be handed over to her timely as he was busy in election work. However, he clarified that the same had been provided after performance of the last rites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp