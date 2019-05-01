Tribal girl seeks alms to perform mother’s last rites

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 12-year-old tribal girl was compelled to perform her mother’s last rites with alms as the state government’s flagship programme Harischandra Yojana failed to reach her. The incident occurred at Manapur Sabara Sahi under Athagarh block.

It was a sad irony that while children of her age were happily attending school or having fun, Ranjita Dehuri was saddled with the responsibility of disposing of her mother’s body and performing her last rites.

Ranjita’s father Dama Dehuri had died of Tuberculosis (TB) a year back. After failing to avail financial assistance under Harischandra Yojana, Ranjita had to seek the help of her neighbours to bury her mother’s body.

The minor orphan girl went door-to-door seeking alms to perform her mother’s last rites. Deeply touched, the neighbours came forward to offer assistance.

Madhab Chandra Sahu, the Gram Panchayat Executive Officer, admitted that the financial assistance under Harischandra Yojana could not be handed over to her timely as he was busy in election work. However, he clarified that the same had been provided after performance of the last rites.