1 killed, another injured

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In Malkangiri, the impact of Fani was visible with houses being damaged due to strong winds. A person was killed and another injured when houses collapsed on them Thursday. The storm accompanied by strong wind swept several areas of Khairput.

It damaged several houses in Kalapalli village under Podaghat panchayat and uprooted a large number of trees.House of Chandra Mahuria of Kalapalli village was completely damaged when a tamarind tree fell on his house following strong wind. His wife was injured in the incident. Another person was killed when a shed collapsed. His identity is yet to be ascertained.