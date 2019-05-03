Home States Odisha

Ahead of cyclone, 35000 evacuated in Cuttack

Demand for lantern, candle, rechargeable torch, battery, kerosene, polythene sheets, dry foods and vegetables was high in the markets as the impact of the cyclone is expected to last for two days.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Slum people busy making a temporary hut near Kathajodi river ahead of FONI cyclone in Cuttack district on Thursday

Slum people busy making a temporary hut near Kathajodi river ahead of FONI cyclone in Cuttack district on Thursday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has evacuated 35,000 people from the vulnerable localities across 14 blocks. Informing this, District Emergency Officer Smita Rath said first aid kits have been made available in all the 14 block headquarters. This apart, two NDRF teams have been deployed in Nischintakoili and Niali block. On the other hand, prices of essential commodities soared as people resorted to panic buying.

Demand for lantern, candle, rechargeable torch, battery, kerosene, polythene sheets, dry foods and vegetables was high in the markets. Even though the impact of Fani is expected to last for maximum two to three days, people were found stocking essential commodities for more than a week resulting in shortage. Similarly, prices of potato, onion and other essential items have skyrocketed in the past two days.

Potato was being sold at Rs 14 but after the scare of Fani gripped the State, its price soared to Rs 30 per kg. The price of flattened rice has shoot up from Rs 30 to Rs 40. Locals alleged that to take advantage of the situation, some unscrupulous traders have resorted to hoarding, creating an artificial shortage of essential commodities. The manner in which people are panicking, the goods are vanishing from shops within a few hours. “People should stock essentials for two to three days and not for a week,” said a vegetable vendor at Chhatra Bazaar.

Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
