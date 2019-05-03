Cyclone Fani: Air of calm prevails at Ground Zero Puri

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

PURI: As cyclone Fani intensified into a Category 4 storm, packing wind speed of over 200 kmph and advanced menacingly towards Odisha coast, Puri, the projected Ground Zero of the monster storm, presented a picture of resilience.

Hours before the Fani’s predicted landfall, the pilgrim town wore an air of calm composure with locals confident of weathering the storm by the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the deft preparations of the administration on the ground.

Even as the district administration launched a massive exercise to evacuate people from the danger zones like the seaside areas, low lying pockets and other vulnerable zones and asked tourists to move out of the city on Thursday, it was almost business as usual for the locals. The Puri sea beach wore a deserted look through the day sans the tourist crowd, but residents of the city flocked to it to watch the rising waves. Most asserted they were not worried about the cyclone as they had faced several in the past.

“We are hearing that this cyclone will be extremely severe but we are not apprehensive as we have seen such storms in the past,” said a woman Priyadarshini, who had come to the beachfront on Thursday evening.

People residing in the vicinity of the beach, though, expressed a bit of concern. “We are residing at Red Cross Road which is about 1.5 km from the sea beach. We are afraid strong and gusty wind will damage our houses. Worried for the family but by Lord Jagannath’s grace, no harm will come,” Soumya Ranjan Bhatta said.

Shops, hotels and business establishments near the beach and in the vicinity were also closed for the approaching cyclone. The locals said they have made all the necessary arrangements like food and water to handle any kind of emergency. “We have kept adequate quantity of chuda, rice and vegetables as we still do not know how serious the fallout will be, “ Tapas Das, an auto-rickshaw driver said.

Meanwhile, the district officials said, people from all the vulnerable pockets in 11 blocks were being continuously evacuated and shifted to safe shelters. “So far, about 1.13 lakh people have been evacuated. All necessary arrangements have been made for them, “ Puri Collector Jyoti Prakash Das told TNIE.

He also informed that about 26,000 tourists were alerted about the cyclone and advised to leave the City. Officials said the shifted people will stay in the shelters for at least two days. They are being provided with food and other essentials.

Puri SP Uma Shankar Das said NDRF and ODRAF teams are on stand-by in the city and Konark. This apart, OSAP, APR personnel, and home guards have been deployed to assist people in case of an emergency. “We are ready for rescue operations and clearing of roads after the cyclone makes landfall,” Das said. Police personnel were also using loud speakers to warn visitors not to venture close to the sea. Visitors were prohibited from venturing into sea since Thursday morning due to high tides. Authorities had set-up rope barricading along with red flags along the coast at a stretch of about 1.5 km to warn the visitors not to proceed beyond that.

About 100 home guards of Odisha Police had been deployed at the beach to keep a vigil on the movement of the visitors and take immediate steps in case of an emergency. Besides, about 60 private life guards have been deployed at the beach. “We are prohibiting the visitors from venturing into the sea since Thursday morning because of high tides,” Kalinga Surf Life Saving Society’s general secretary Harry Rao said, adding they will continue to volunteer till few hours ahead the cyclone makes landfall around Puri.

431 lactating mothers to be shifted to safety

RAYAGADA : The district administration is on its toes to shift 431 lactating mothers to delivery points located at various hospitals in Rayagada. All necessary measures have been put in place to accommodate these expectant mothers in well-protected rooms in primary and community health centres besides sub-divisional and district headquarters hospitals. Besides, five medical teams have been pressed into service in all 11 blocks to tackle any kind of emergencies. A Rapid Response Team has also been formed to supervise emergency medical units. The administration has already started to evacuate around 10,000 people from Gunupur and Rayagada and shift them to cyclone shelters and nearby safe places.