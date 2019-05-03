EVMs shifted to safety, says Odisha Chief Electoral Officer ahead of cyclone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) of Mohana and Parlakhemundi Assembly constituencies for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections have been shifted from MR Boys High School to the new EVM godown at the collectorate of Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district after approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said the EVMs of Jagatsinghpur Assembly segment have been shifted from the ground floor to the first floor (arts wing) of the SVM College, Jagatsinghpur. The CEO said minor repairs, retrofitting and water proofing measures have been taken up in Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Boudh and Rayagada districts. He said shifting/retrofitting/water proofing works in the EVM strong rooms of all 30 districts have been done on advance intimation to the contesting candidates and in the presence of the candidates or their agents. He said this has also been videographed for reference and record.

All the district election officers and collectors have given certificates that all preventive and precautionary steps and interventions have been done in the presence of contesting candidates or their agents to ensure that strong rooms are safe from any adverse impact of the severe cyclonic storm Fani, the CEO said and added that steps taken for safe storage of EVMs.